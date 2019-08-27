External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (File photos)
Jaishankar to meet Russian counterpart in Moscow tomorrow

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:28 IST

Moscow [Russia], Aug 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently on a two-day visit to Moscow, is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday to further advance bilateral cooperation and prepare grounds for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the country.
Modi will be the chief guest at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok which will be held from September 4 to 6.
"The meeting between #Russian Foreign Minister Sergei #Lavrov and Minister of External Affairs of #India @DrSJaishankar will be held on August 28, in Moscow," Russian Mission in India said on Twitter.
The two leaders will discuss a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest, including trade, investment, military, science and technology cooperation, the use of national currencies for mutual payments and prospective projects in space exploration and energy.
"They will also discuss Russia's upcoming BRICS presidency as well as a range of regional matters, including efforts to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear programme, developments in the Persian Gulf, and the situation in Afghanistan," a statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson read.
This is Jaishankar's first visit to the Russian capital after assuming office in May, during which he will also co-chair the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission - Technical and Economic Cooperation. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:54 IST

