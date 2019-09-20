Jaishankar unveils Mahatma Gandhi statue in Finland

Helsinki [Finland], Sep 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar who is on a three-day visit to Finland, unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi upon his arrival here today.

"Unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi by Gautam Pal. Thank the city of Helsinki and the Finnish Foreign Ministry," the External Affairs Minister tweeted.

The statue has been gifted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Government of India to the Government of Finland to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi being celebrated globally.

He also met the Indian community here and underlined Mahatma's message of courage, hope and truth to fight terrorism.

Jaishankar also called on Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne and appreciated his deep interest in the social programs of the Indian government.

Prior to this engagement, the External Affairs Minister also met his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto and reviewed bilateral relationship with special focus on green technologies.

"Productive meeting with Foreign Minister @Haavisto. Reviewed bilateral relationship with special focus on green technologies. Exhanged notes on regional issues. Long discussion on terrorism. Compared our development assistance experience in Africa," Jaishankar tweeted.

Earlier today, the dignitary also visited the Finnish Parliament and exchanged views with First Deputy Speaker Tuula Haatainen on gender equality and microfinance.

He also met the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Finnish Parliament and held discussions on contemporary developments in Asia.

The minister also paid a visit to the Finnish Institute of International Affairs and highlighted the dominant aspect of India's foreign policy.

Jaishankar was received by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto

"Thank President @niinisto of Finland for receiving me today. Benefitted from his global insights and perspectives on Europe," he tweeted.

Finland is the new president of the European Union Council.

Jaishankar's visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between India and Finland. (ANI)

