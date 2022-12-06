Japanese PM's special aide meets Uyghur delegation

Tokyo [Japan], December 6 (ANI): Kishi Nobuo, Special Adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on National Security Policy and Nuclear Disarmament, met the delegation of Berlin-based pro-Uyghur group World Uyghur Congress on Monday.

Nobuo is a former Defense Minister of Japan and the brother of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated earlier this year.

"It is a great honor for me to meet @KishiNobuo, Special Adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Mr.Kishida on National Security Policy and Nuclear Disarmament. He was the Minister of Defense. He is the brother of former PM Shinzo Abe. We conveyed our condolences to him for Abe," World Uyghur Congress President Dolkun Isa tweeted.

Dolkun Isa also met Japan's Minister of Economy and Security and talked about China and Uyghur issues.

"It is a great honor for me to meet Ms. Sanae Takaichi, Japan's Minister of Security and Economy, in her Parliamentary office, accompanied by @arimoto_kaori & @realuyghurj. We talked about China and Uyghur issues and Japan's obligations at the international and domestics level," Dolkun Isa said in another tweet.



This is for the first time that an incumbent Japanese cabinet minister has met World Uyghur Congress President, according to a Japanese journalist.

"Sanae Takaichi, Minister of Economy and Security, met with Dolkun Isa, President of the World Uyghur Congress. It is the first time that an incumbent Japanese cabinet minister has met Mr. Dolkun. We had a very specific and constructive exchange of views for about 30 minutes," Japanese journalist Kaori Arimoto tweeted.

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) is an international organization that represents the collective interest of the Uyghur people both in East Turkistan and abroad.

The WUC was established in 2004 in Munich, Germany after the East Turkistan National Congress and the World Uyghur Youth Congress merged into one united organisation.

The main objective of WUC is to promote the right of the Uyghur people to use peaceful, nonviolent, and democratic means to determine the political future of East Turkistan.

The WUC engages in a wide range of awareness-raising and advocacy campaigns about the human rights situation for Uyghurs in the People's Republic of China (PRC), concentrating on United States Congress in Washington, EU member states, and EU and UN human rights mechanisms. (ANI)

