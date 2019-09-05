UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons in London on Wednesday. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons in London on Wednesday. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Johnson calls for snap election on Oct 15 after MPs vote to prevent no-deal Brexit

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 02:23 IST

London [UK], Sept 5 (ANI): British parliamentarians on Wednesday passed a bill aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit, dealing yet another blow to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson even as he called for a snap election on October 15.

The opposition MPs, including rebel Conservative lawmakers, backed the bill by 327 votes to 299, CNN reported.

"It is completely impossible for the government to function if the House of Commons refuses to pass anything that the government proposes. In my view and the view of the government, there must now be an election on Tuesday, October 15," he told the House members after the vote.

Johnson said he was "sad" to see the MPs voting in favour of no-deal Brexit and said his government is committed to making UK leave the European Union (EU) on October 31 with a "better deal" if he remained in power after the snap election.

"If I am still the Prime Minister after October 15th, we will leave on October 31st, which I hope, (with) a much better deal," the 55-year-old leader outlined.

Johnson had earlier threatened to call for an early general election if his Conservative government lost the crucial vote on a possible delay on Brexit.

On Tuesday, lawmakers voted in favour of seizing control of parliamentary business in a bid to pass the bill that could block a no-deal Brexit. The UK government lost the vote by a margin of 27, with the final count being 301 to 328.
Following this, Johnson ousted 21 MPs from his party after they sided with the opposition and voted to support the motion.

Meanwhile, Opposition Labour Party had previously ruled out supporting the government's call for a snap election if the bill was passed by the Parliament.

"We will not be voting with the government tonight and we will keep our focus with the task at hand which is to ensure that we do not leave the EU without a deal," shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Amid the Brexit chaos, the House of Commons witnessed a fiery session when opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said that Johnson had no plans to get a new deal as he has "no authority and no majority".

"He has no plan to get a new deal, no plan, no authority and no majority," he said.

Corbyn remarked that "we are less than 60 days away from leaving the EU without a deal" and Johnson is "desperate, absolutely desperate to avoid scrutiny".

In response, Johnson said that his government is making "substantial process" in negotiating a Brexit deal with the EU, but asserted that it should not be done in public.

Continuing his tirade against Johnson, Corbyn called the talks a "sham", saying the UK Prime Minister is "simply running down the clock". (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 01:09 IST

Japanese envoy lauds 'expanding' defence cooperation with India

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Japan's ambassador to India, Kenji Hiramatsu, on Wednesday said that defence relations between the two countries have been expanding in a big way.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:05 IST

Pak proposes 4th round of talks on Kartarpur corridor for next week

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 5 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday proposed another round of talks for next week to finalise an agreement with India on Kartarpur corridor in view of the 'approaching deadline' of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 23:33 IST

PM Modi accepts Putin's invitation for 75th anniversary of...

Vladivostok [Russia], Sept 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend 75th anniversary of the victory of Russian Federation in World War II next May in Moscow.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:20 IST

Russia: Modi visits 'Far East Street' exhibition with Putin

Vladivostok [Russia], Sept 04 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to Russia, visited the 'Far East Street' exhibition here with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:17 IST

Human rights group urges Nepal govt to reconsider media-related bills

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 4 (ANI): The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged the Nepal government to reconsider the tough provisions stated in the bills related to media which were endorsed recently.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:55 IST

India is taking full care of ISIS threat: Ram Madhav

Male [Maldives], Sept 4 (ANI): India is conscious of threats emanating from the ISIS and is taking necessary precautions, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:44 IST

Animal activists in Nepal protest after recent killings of cows, dogs

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 4 (ANI): Animal activists in Nepal on Wednesday gathered at Maitighar Mandala to protest against the recent incident of mishandling of cows and dogs in Surkhet and Khotang District.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:03 IST

India key partner of Russia: Putin

Moscow [Russia], Sept 04 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that India is a key partner and both countries share a strategic and privileged relationship.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:42 IST

US, China diplomats spar over South China Sea at Indian Ocean Conference

Male [Maldives], Sept 4 (ANI): US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on China in his address at the Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) here, leading to a tense environment which saw a Chinese diplomat in the crowd rebutting his claims.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:09 IST

India planning action before Afghan peace is attained: Pak Army

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 4 (ANI): Stepping up its tirade against India, Pakistan Army on Wednesday claimed that New Delhi is planning an "action" against Islamabad before Afghan peace is attained.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:34 IST

EAM Jaishankar to leave on two-nation visit to Indonesia, Singapore today

New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will leave on a two-nation visit to Indonesia and Singapore on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:02 IST

India opposes Pak service charge on Kartarpur pilgrims

Attari (Punjab) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): India and Pakistan on Wednesday failed to finalise an agreement on the Kartarpur corridor following differences over key issues including Islamabad's insistence on charge a fee for allowing pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

Read More
iocl