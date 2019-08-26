Joke, bonhomie mark Modi-Trump meet with media

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): Joke and bonhomie marked the interaction United States President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with the media ahead of their talks here on the sidelines of the G7 summit on Monday.

"He (Modi) actually speaks very good English. He just doesn't want to talk now," Trump told reporters when a question was put to the prime minister on trade issues between the two sides and the World Trade Organiation and he chose to reply in Hindi.

The President followed up his remarks by reaching to the Prime Minister's hand and the Modi reciprocated with a huge laughter and holding the President's hand and gave it a pat..

After his 40-minutes meeting with Modi, Trump also took to social media saying, "Just wrapped up a great meeting with my friend Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India at the #G7Summit in Biarritz, France!"

During the meeting, both sides also engaged in extended discussions over various topics of mutual interest, especially trade and the simmering tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir.

"Excellent meeting with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! We had useful discussions on bilateral matters. We agreed to address trade issues for mutual benefit soon. Looking forward to expand cooperation as large democracies for the benefit of our citizens and global peace and prosperity," Modi said in a tweet following his meeting with Trump.

The President, on his part, also called Modi a "great leader" and congratulated the latter on his historic win for the second term in the recently held general elections in India.

The Prime Minister is in Biarritz to attend the G7 Summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

India is not a member country of the G7 and the invitation to participate in the summit was extended by France. (ANI)

