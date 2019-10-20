Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File photo)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File photo)

'Justin Trudeau can closely study Scott Morrison's victory in Australia'

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:31 IST

Ottawa [Canada], Oct 20 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can closely study his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison's victory in 2019 elections as Ottawa and Sydney have the 'most similar electoral market' in the world, ABC News reported on Saturday.
ABC News citing several political strategists said that Trudeau, Canada's scandal-afflicted Prime Minister, appears to take a much more cautious approach than the Australian Labor Party, which was defeated in the recent elections.
"Canada appears to have taken several lessons from the 2019 Australian election and Scott Morrison's victory. You can see this in how the centre-left government of Justin Trudeau and the centre-right Conservative party of Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer are positioning themselves," Canada political scientist Clifton van der Linden was quoted as saying.
Trudeau, 47, who won the 2015 election with a landslide victory, is facing a lot of pressure over a corruption scandal and other controversies.
Time Magazine last month published the photograph, just one week into an election campaign scheduled for October 21, where Justin is seeking his second term, reported Al Jazeera.
Reacting to the controversy, Justin's opposition leaders condemned him for an act of "open mockery" and "racism" and called him "unfit for rule"
"Justin Trudeau's party appears to be taking a much more cautious approach than the Australian Labor Party did. They look to have borrowed from Bill Shorten's bad experience and want to avoid repeating history," said Liden.
Asserting that there are some quite obvious similarities, Linden on Saturday, said: "That is largely because Australian and Canadian voters seem to have similar priorities."
While 'economy' was the top issue in Canada and Australia at the elections in 2015 and 2016 respectively, 'climate change and the environment' surged to the top by a significant margin in 2019 elections.
"Maybe that's a sign of the times, a global phenomenon or maybe it reflects unique similarities or parallels between our two countries," Linden said.
Meanwhile, a former political strategist for Trudeau, Amanda Alvaro, while quashing Linden's claims, said: "I don't think that is coincidental."
Trudeau is seeking re-election in the 43rd General Election scheduled to take place on October 21. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:33 IST

Typhoon Hagibis: Death toll rises to 80 in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 20 (ANI): At least 80 people have lost their lives due to Typhoon Hagibis which made landfall in Japan last week.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:17 IST

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters in Kowloon

Hong Kong [China], Oct 20 (ANI): The Hong Kong police fired tear gas at protestors as thousands marched through Kowloon district on Sunday despite a police ban on the rally.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 18:58 IST

Car bomb in Afghanistan's Wardak province kills three cops

Wardak [Afghanistan], Oct 20 (ANI): A car bomb was detonated near a police event in Maidan Shahr city of Wardak province on Sunday, which killed three policemen and injured two, according to Tolo News.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 18:44 IST

Pak summons India Dy High Commissioner over firing on terror...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 20 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia after Indian Army attacked terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 17:45 IST

Kartarpur Corridor will open on Nov 9: Pak PM

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 20 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that much-awaited Kartarpur Corridor will be thrown open for public on November 9.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 17:27 IST

Turkish soldier killed by Kurdish units in Northern Syria

Ankara [Turkey], Oct 20 (ANI): One Turkish soldier was killed and another was injured after Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) open fired at them near the town of Tell Abiad in northern Syria, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 16:00 IST

Toys 'R' Us makes comeback after teaming up with Target

Washington DC [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): More than two years after filing for bankruptcy, Toys 'R' Us has managed to make a comeback with the support of a competitor, just in time for the holiday season.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:31 IST

Pak Army claims to have killed 9 Indian soldiers in exchange of...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 20 (ANI): Pakistan Army on Sunday claimed to have killed 9 Indian soldiers, injured several others and destroyed two Indian bunkers in an exchange of fire along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 14:48 IST

Thailand's 2020 budget bill narrowly approved by MPs

Bangkok [Thailand], Oct 20 (Xinhua/ANI): Thailand's House of Representatives on Saturday voted to approve the 2020 budget bill by a very narrow margin.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:47 IST

Afghanistan: 12 Taliban terrorists killed, 16 villages freed in...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 20 (ANI): Over 12 Taliban terrorists were killed and 16 villages were liberated from Taliban's rule in an operation carried out by Afghan forces in the northern province of Baghlan, the country's army said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:39 IST

India deeply committed to strengthening bonds with diaspora:...

Manila [Philippines], Oct 20 (ANI): India is deeply committed to strengthening its bonds with its diaspora and attending to their needs, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday, while announcing that the centre has relaxed its rules and regulations for the diaspora living in the Philippines to obt

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:29 IST

Bolivia to hold Presidential polls on Sunday

Sucre [Bolivia], Oct 20 (Sputnik/ANI): Bolivia is set to go for Presidential elections on Sunday to determine the country's leader for the next five years.

Read More
iocl