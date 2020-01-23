Davos [Switzerland], Jan 23 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held discussions with Lakshmi Mittal, CEO of the world's largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal during the dinner session hosted by CII at Davos.
Yediyurappa is in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF).
"Chief Minister Shri @BSYBJP held discussions with Lakshmi Mittal, CEO, Arcelor Mittal, during the dinner session hosted by CII last night at #Davos," the Karnataka Chief Minister Office (CMO) tweeted.
On January 21, it was reported that the Chief Minister made a fervent appeal to investors at the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos to base their investments and industries in Karnataka keeping in view the interest of farmers and to create more jobs.
Chief Minister had expressed his keen interest to boost the farmers' economy suggesting investors look at the economic development of farmers and rural masses along with their growth.
"Definitely we want new projects and investments, our purpose is to boost the state's economy and provide jobs for the youth to make them self sustainable," he had said. (ANI)
Karnataka CM meets Lakshmi Mittal at Davos
