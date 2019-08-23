France President Emmanuel Macron in a joint interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chantilly on Thursday
Kashmir issue between India and Pak, no 3rd party should interfere, says French President

By Sahil Pandey | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 02:31 IST

Chantilly [France], Aug 23 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron is of the view that no third party should intervene or incite violence in connection with the Kashmir issue, and it is for India and Pakistan to jointly resolve the matter.
Addressing a joint press briefing here, Macron said, "Prime Minister Modi told me everything about Kashmir and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. I said Pakistan and India will have to find a solution together and no third party should interfere or incite violence."
On the recent decisions taken by India on Jammu and Kashmir, namely the abrogation of Article 370, that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and a bill to bifurcate it into two union territories, Macron affirmed that is in line with India's sovereignty.
"Prime Minister Modi told me about the recent decision taken by India and that it is in their sovereignty," he told the media in Chantilly.
"It is important that peace is maintained in Jammu and Kashmir. I will talk to Pakistan Prime Minister after a few days and tell him that talks should be held at a bilateral level only," he added.
The two leaders held bilateral talks on the first day of Prime Minister Modi's visit to France. Talks were held between the two leaders on several issues including digital, cybersecurity and Africa.
"We spoke on G7. I wanted India to be a part of G7. I have changed some parts of how G7 is organised. Because there are several matters in which we can't move without India, there are matters in which India's presence is important," he observed.
Macron also congratulated Modi on his recent electoral victory, saying "this shows how good the democracy of India is."
In addition, Prime Minister Modi affirmed that the first of the 36 Rafale fighter aircraft will be handed over to India next month.
He went on to congratulate France for organising the G7 Summit and said he was excited to be a part of it. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 02:26 IST

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:23 IST

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:42 IST

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:40 IST

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:40 IST

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:37 IST

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:57 IST

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 21:43 IST

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 20:20 IST

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:44 IST

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:54 IST

