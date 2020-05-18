Keva Bain of Bahamas is new president of World Health Assembly

Geneva [Switzerland], May 18 (ANI): Keva Bain, the permanent representative of Bahamas to the UN, has been elected as the president of the 73rd World Health Assembly.

"The WHA73 have elected Keva Bain, Permanent Representative of the Bahamas to the UN in Geneva as the President of the 73rd World Health Assembly," tweeted the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The World Health Assembly is the main decision-making body of the WHO. The current two-day assembly is being held online.

In her first remarks following the election, Bain said the WHO must be steadfast in its response to the coronavirus pandemic and balance it with the need to help ensure the survival of many people.

"The role of the World Health Organisation in this time of crisis reminds us that we live in an interdependent and interconnected world, where health and well-being are shaped by circumstances, decisions and events occurring in distant places. Bacterial threats travel almost as quickly and encumbered as email messages, Twitter and money flow," Sputnik quoted Bain as saying.

"The World Health Organisation must be steadfast in guiding the response to COVID-19 and the same time exact a balance with its mandate to meet the challenges that threaten the survival of many people, including those with chronic non-communicable diseases," she added. (ANI)

