Kia unveiles New 2021 Sportage: European-spec to target European markets

Seoul [South Korea] August 30 (ANI/Global Economic): Kia's sport utility vehicle (SUV) model Sportage will target European automobile markets, after its huge popularity in Korea.

Kia released a teaser for the new Sportage GT line on August 26. The New Sportage: European-spec has reportedly slightly smaller body size than the US model.

In addition, the body design has also become sharper. According to the rendering image released by Kia, the fog lamp and the air intake hole were aggressively trimmed, and the rear door has become smaller.



The quarter glass is also eliminated. The D Pillar has become thicker, and a line similar to the front daytime running lamp is applied on the side of the D Pillar.

Interior design has not been unveiled, but it is expected to be similar to the Korean model. Also, the New Sportage will equip a high-tech system, quick response power train, and cutting-edge safety technology.

It is expected that the New Sportage: European-spec will have a power train added mild hybrid system with gasoline engine (150hp/180hp) and plug-in hybrid (230hp/265hp), and four-wheel drive model and front-wheel-drive model will be provided.

The New Sportage will be launched in Europe on September 1, and officially sold in 2022. The electric vehicle version of the New Sportage will also be released in 2023. The price starts at £20,000 (about 30 million WON).

Meanwhile, Sportage has hit a cumulative export volume of 72,108 units from January to July of this year, showing steady popularity. (ANI/Global Economic)

