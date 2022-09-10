King Charles, Camilla meet Archbishop of Canterbury, new UK PM Liz Truss

London [UK], September 10 (ANI): King Charles III along with Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday met with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and newly-appointed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace in London.

"This afternoon at Buckingham Palace, His Majesty The King, accompanied by Her Majesty The Queen Consort, held Audiences with the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Prime Minister and Members of the Cabinet, and Opposition Party Leaders," the Royal Family wrote in a tweet.

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19, a statement by the UK Royal Family said.

"The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September at 1100 hrs BST. Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects," it read.

King Charles-III was proclaimed as the new monarch of England on Saturday after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday. King Charles Philip Arthur George paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and spoke of the "great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty."

"I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me. In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world," King said soon after being proclaimed Britain's new monarch at the Accession Council at St James's Palace in London.

Dressed in a formal black tuxedo, Charles, 73, has been proclaimed the new King of England. With the new development, his wife Camillas Parker Bowles will now be England's Queen consort.

On Friday, Charles, the longest heir to the throne, Camilla arrived at Buckingham Palace in London and met mourners, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace was swarmed with waves of mourners held back by barriers as Charles met the crowds.

The royal dignitary received a warm reception as he passed the crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace. Charles was offered bouquets of flowers and even a kiss on the cheek as he shook hands with those who had gathered to see him arrive.

He was by his mother's side at her beloved Scottish Highlands home as her health deteriorated, and returned to the capital to hold his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss. Born on November 14, 1948, he was the first child of Elizabeth and Philip, then the princess and prince. At the age of 19, he formally became the Prince of Wales on July 1, 1969.

He married Lady Diana Spencer on July 29, 1981, and became the first royal heir since 1660 to marry an English woman. In August 1996, Diana and Charles went their separate ways and got legally divorced. After Diana's demise in a car accident, Charles remarried Camilla Parker Bowles in April 2005. Soon, the couple got the royal title of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. (ANI)