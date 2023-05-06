King Charles III Coronation: Most sacred part of service, Anointing completed behind curtains

London [United Kingdom], May 6 (ANI): The third and most sacred phase of the service, the anointing of King Charles III was completed behind curtains in the Westminster Abby on Saturday.

It began with the King and Queen kneeling at the Chairs of Estate, as the choir sang in English, Welsh, Gaelic, and Irish. The Archbishop of Canterbury led a short prayer, CNN reported.

The most dramatic part of the ceremony was completed. It is the only section that took place away from the crowds, cameras and sharp-eyed photographers.



What happened behind the curtains: the Dean of Westminster poured holy oil from the Ampulla, a gold eagle-shaped flask, onto the Coronation Spoon, and then the Archbishop of Canterbury anoints Charles on his head, breast and hands, according to the Church of England's liturgy, CNN reported.

The 12th-century, silver-gilt spoon is the oldest object used in coronations, having survived the obliteration of royal regalia during the English Civil War. By contrast, the Ampulla was most likely melted down. A new one was created for King Charles II's coronation in 1661, following the restoration of the monarchy the year before.

The anointing takes place behind a three-sided screen, hidden from view while Charles is seated on the Coronation Chair.

In the background, the Choir of Westminster Abbey sings the anthem "Zadok the Priest" by George Frideric Handel, which was composed for the coronation of King George II in 1727 and performed at every British coronation since. (ANI)

