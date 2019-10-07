Kosovo flag
Kosovo flag

Kosovo's opposition party leading in Parliamentary election

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 06:36 IST

Prishtina (Kosovo), Oct 07 (ANI): Kosovo's opposition Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party is leading in the parliamentary election, surpassing Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) and the ruling Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) by a close margin, according to preliminary result.
The latest data was released by Kosovo Central Election Commission, following the 80 per cent of votes counted, Sputnik reported.
The determination party is leading with 26.02 per cent of the votes followed by LDK with 25.03 per cent and PDK, which is part of the ruling coalition and is associated with President Hashim Thaci, is third with 21.37 per cent of the votes.
Sunday's elections were called after Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj resigned in July amid war crimes allegation. The Coalition led by him Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) and Social Democratic Party of Kosovo (PSD) is fourth with 11.66 per cent of the votes.
The turnout of Sunday's election was around 44 per cent. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's independence. Both LDK and the Self-Determination party have expressed readiness to hold talks with Serbia with the aim of normalizing ties. (ANI)

