Labour Party debunks baseless narratives on Leicester violence

London [UK], September 23 (ANI): UK's opposition Labour Party has debunked baseless narratives pushed out by radical groups behind the recent clashes involving some Muslims and Hindus in the city of Leicester, including baseless allegations of interference by political forces in India.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Labour Convention of Indian Organisations (LCIO) said it was "deeply saddened" by the incidents of violence, which it fears is now fuelling religious hatred in the communities, reported iGlobal News.

The statement read, "Having spoken to locals, it seems extremist groups are pushing 3 baseless narratives - that diversity in the UK has failed; the disturbances are being orchestrated by forces from India and historic differences mean that we can't live together peacefully as one community."

The cycle of violence was triggered on August 28 after India won the Asia Cup T20 match against Pakistan. On Sunday, a clash broke out among groups of young men in Leicestershire, according to the police statement. A total of 47 arrests have been made so far, Leicestershire Police said.

"These are problematic as this will only polarise a once harmonious community, even further. These narratives have caused a local issue to spill over into places such as Birmingham," read the statement.

This incident comes after recent social media reports about Pakistani organised gangs were seen vandalising and terrorising Hindus in the UK's Leicester City. The incident follows a spate of violence and disorder in the eastern part of the city.



The Indian High Commission in London on Monday condemned the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in Leicester and sought immediate action against those involved in the attacks.

"Community leaders from all sides are pleading for an end to this violence so that Leicester and its people may live in peace again," added the statement.

"Now is the time for people regardless of identity, politics and background to come together on this issue," it added.

It follows an open letter from Leicestershire Police appealing for calm and highlighting that active patrols remain in place in the city.

"We have plans in place for upcoming festivals such as Navratri and Diwali," the police said, in response to concerns expressed about the upcoming Hindu festivals.

A mob staged a violent demonstration outside the Durga Bhawan temple in United Kingdom's Smethwick on Tuesday triggering fears of clashes that erupted in the country's eastern city of Leicester over the past weeks following an India-Pakistan cricket match.

Videos that surfaced on social media showed a large crowd of people marching towards the Durga Bhawan Hindu Centre on Spon Lane. They were also heard raising religious slogans. (ANI)

