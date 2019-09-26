Picture Courtesy (Manoj Ladwa Twitter)
Picture Courtesy (Manoj Ladwa Twitter)

Labour Party 'hijacked' by coalition of hard left extremists, Jihadi sympathisers: Manoj Ladwa

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:13 IST

London [UK], Sept 25 (ANI): Manoj Ladwa, CEO of UK-based media house India Inc. and former chair of Labour's Indian Community Engagement Forum, said that the Labour Party has been "hijacked" by a coalition of "hard-left extremists" and "Jihadi sympathisers".
"The Labour Party has historically enjoyed good relations with India and its diaspora community in the U.K. However, under Jeremy Corbyn this relationship has become fractured due to what can only be described as now an institutional bias against India and Indians," Ladwa said in a statement on the recent motion passed by the Labour Party on Kashmir at their annual party conference in Brighton.
"This resolution on Kashmir is ill-conceived, misinformed, and will only further alienate the vast majority of Indians from Labour. The revocation of Article 370 was both constitutional and just, giving women, minorities, LGBTQ communities the rights which this so-called 'special status' denied," Ladwa said.
"It's ironic that Labour through passing this resolution seeks the continued oppression of these communities," he added.
Ladwa stated that he left the Labour Party after 20 years "precisely because it no longer is a party of the many."
"It has been hijacked by a coalition of hard-left extremists and Jihadi sympathisers," he said.
Ladwa claimed that Corbyn's Labour Party pretends to speak in liberal terms but panders to the most illiberal ideologies.
"This is a slippery road to more divisions in British society, precisely at a time when Britain needs politicians to build bridges with all communities and friendly nations like India," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:08 IST

New York: PM Modi meets Belgian counterpart, 'excellent'...

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a bilateral with his Belgian counterpart Charles Michel on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session here, where the "excellent" relations shared between the two countries were reviewed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:01 IST

CEOs heap praise on Modi, express keenness to invest in India

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): The CEOs of global companies, who took part in the roundtable with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday, lauded him for spending two hours with them to hear their perspective and highlight the steps being taken by his government to create a more favourable i

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:47 IST

Nepal: 12 suspects rounded up for financial fraud

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 25 (ANI): Nepal Police on Wednesday rounded up 12 suspects for attempting to steal NPR 5 billion from various banks and financial institutions in the country through hacking.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:37 IST

Billboard at Times Square calls attention to human rights abuses...

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): A billboard urging the United Nations to help end human rights abuses in Balochistan was spotted at the iconic Times Square in New York, at a time when world leaders gathered in the city for the ongoing UNGA session.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:03 IST

Government respects wealth creation, does not shy away from...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government respects wealth creation and does not shy away from taking tough decisions to improve the business environment as he pitched India as an attractive investment destination which has unbeatable factors of dem

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 22:32 IST

India's trade talks moving in positive direction, US' response...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): India's trade talks with the United States are moving in a positive direction, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday and reiterated that the two countries would reach a trade deal soon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 22:22 IST

New York: PM Modi to meet Iran Pres tomorrow

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:46 IST

New York: Jaishankar to meet Foreign Ministers of G4 nations today

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to meet his counterparts from Brazil, Germany and Japan here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:32 IST

India's advantage is that we have young talents: PM Modi

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): Lauding India's demography and its youth workforce, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the country's advantage is that it has young talents.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:30 IST

Becoming USD 5 trillion economy doesn't seem difficult to me: Modi

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed confidence in achieving the goal of becoming a five trillion dollar economy, during a question and answer session with Michael Bloomberg at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:07 IST

PM Modi meets 42 top American business leaders in New York

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met 42 top American business leaders in New York on the sidelines of UNGA session in a bid to boost commercial linkages between India and USA.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:53 IST

Social media can be 'weapon' for good governance: PM Modi

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called social media a powerful instrument of democracy and said he is in favour of using the platform as a "weapon" for good governance.

Read More
iocl