Latvia registers record 44 COVID-19 deaths in single day

Riga [Latvia], December 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Latvia has registered 44 new fatalities linked to COVID-19, setting the all-time record, the country's Disease Prevention and Control Center (SPKC) said on Sunday.

"On Saturday, 44 COVID-19 patients died in Latvia. Earlier, the largest number of COVID-19 deaths, 25, was registered on December 12 and 15," the SPKC said in a statement.



A total of 559 people have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic in Latvia.

The total number of confirmed cases currently stands at 36,330, after 511 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours.

The highest daily increase of 1,270 cases was recorded on December 24. (ANI/Sputnik)

