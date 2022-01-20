US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Lavrov, Blinken to decide on next steps in security talks during Geneva meeting

ANI | Updated: Jan 20, 2022 14:08 IST


Moscow [Russia], January 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make efforts to determine the next possible steps in negotiations on security guarantees during the upcoming meeting in Geneva, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On January 21, talks will be held in Geneva between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Blinken," Zakharova told a briefing, adding that the sides will try to "determine possible next steps" in negotiations on security guarantees. (ANI/Sputnik)

