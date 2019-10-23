Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic)

Lawmakers vote in favour of Boris Johnson's new Brexit plan

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 04:54 IST

London [UK], Oct 23 (ANI): British lawmakers on Tuesday (local time) voted in favour of the new Brexit plan proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as an attempt to fast-track the process of UK's withdrawal from the EU by October 31.
Parliamentarians first voted 329 to 299 in favour of the government's 110-page Withdrawal Agreement Bill, signifying support in principle for the Brexit deal Johnson recently brokered with the EU, Al Jazeera reported.
However, continuing the high political drama in a second vote shortly after, legislators rebuffed by 322 to 308 the government's proposed three-day timetable for approving the legislation through Parliament in a move that prompted Johnson to put the Brexit bill on "pause". The defeat for the government could put the brakes on the UK's scheduled date of divorce from the EU.
The EU is currently weighing whether to grant the UK another extension to the deadline for leaving the bloc after Johnson was forced to request a delay until January 31 over the weekend.
The vote kicked off at around 7:00 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday after a heated debate.
European Council President Donald Tusk said he will "recommend" EU leaders to accept the UK's request for a Brexit extension after the developments in Parliament.
"Following PM @BorisJohnson's decision to pause the process of ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement, and in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit, I will recommend the EU27 accept the UK request for an extension," Tusk said in a post on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said the UK would not be leaving the EU on October 31, as repeatedly promised by Johnson, following the developments in Parliament.
"Do or die is over, we have now moved on to dying in a ditch. We will not be leaving the EU on 31st October," Farage said in a post on Twitter, referencing Johnson's claim that he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than delay Brexit past the end of this month. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 05:12 IST

US lawmaker introduces resolution opposing US withdrawal from Syria

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): United States Senator Mitch McConnell and other top Republican lawmakers on Tuesday (local time) introduced a resolution in opposition to President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria, warning that his decision has benefited Syrian President Basha

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 04:42 IST

Religious persecution, violence against women salient features...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): Religious persecution and violence against women are some of the most salient features of Pakistan, said Sindhi-American Human Rights activist Fatima Gul at the United States House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on 'Human Rights in South Asia' here on Tuesday

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 01:47 IST

Pak-sponsored terror in Kashmir 'ignored and overlooked' by...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): Senior Indian Journalist from Kashmir Aarti Tikoo on Tuesday outlined the concerns of Pakistani terror victims in Kashmir and asserted that the human rights activist and press in the world have completely overlooked the 30-years of terror in Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 00:30 IST

US Congressional hearing: Proscribed terror outfit perpetrated...

Washington [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): Aarti Tikoo Singh, senior Indian journalist from Kashmir exposed nefarious activities of Pakistan based terror groups during US House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Tuesday and spoke about LeT killing of Kashmir based journalist Shujaat Bukhari and the proscrib

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 23:21 IST

PoK: Several journalists injured after police raid press club in...

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Oct 22 (ANI): Several journalists were injured on Tuesday after police raided a press club here in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) during the media briefing by Jammu Kashmir People's National Alliance (JKPNA).

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 23:16 IST

Shooting at high school in California injures one; suspect at large

Washington DC [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): One person was injured in a shooting incident at a high school in Santa Rosa, California, on Tuesday, police said, adding that actively looking for the lone suspected shooter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:11 IST

Multiple injured after being hit by stolen ambulance in Norway;...

Oslo [Norway], Oct 22 (ANi): Multiple people, including a woman and two babies, were injured after being hit by a stolen ambulance driven by an armed suspect in Norweigan capital Oslo on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:36 IST

PM Modi congratulates Justin Trudeau over election victory

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his second-term win in the recently concluded parliamentary elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:04 IST

US expresses concern over human rights abuses, discrimination...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): The United States said on Tuesday that it remains deeply concerned over restrictions imposed on the civil society, media, and other groups expressing opposition to Pakistan government's policies and noted that the citizens in the country continue to face human righ

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:17 IST

2 dead, 80 injured after police lathi-charge protesters in Muzaffarabad

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Oct 22 (ANI): Two civilians were killed and over 80 others sustained injuries after police lathi-charged protestors at a peaceful pro-freedom rally in Muzaffarabad city in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:15 IST

Pak actor says she did item song for ISPR

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 22 (ANI): Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer has said that she did the "item number" in a movie because the film was a project of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:58 IST

Pakistan Army meddling in diplomatic affairs

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): In yet another example signifying that Pakistan's state affairs is controlled by the Army, its spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor poked his nose in diplomatic affairs which are normally handled by civilian governments.

Read More
iocl