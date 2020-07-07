Le Drian, Parly, Le Maire retain posts in new French Cabinet

Paris [France], July 7 (Sputnik/ANI): French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Defense Minister Florence Parly, Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire and Health Minister Olivier Veran have retained their posts in the country's new cabinet, Elysee Palace General Secretary Alexis Kohler said on Monday.

Gerald Darmanin, who previously headed the Ministry of Public Action and Accounts, was appointed to the post of the interior minister.

Roselyne Bachelot replaced Franck Riester as the minister of culture, and lawyer Eric Dupond-Moretti was appointed to the post of the justice minister. Barbara Pompili took over from Elisabeth Borne as the minister of ecological and inclusive transition. Borne, in turn, will now head the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment. Julien Denormandie will serve as the minister of agriculture in the new cabinet.

National Education and Sports Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer and Frederique Vidal, the minister of higher education, research and innovation, kept their posts.

Amelie de Montchalin, previously serving as the Foreign Ministry's state secretary, was appointed to the post of the civil service minister. Sebastien Lecornu will serve as the minister of overseas affairs. Gabriel Attal was promoted to the position of the government official spokesman.

On July 3, French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Jean Castex, who was in charge of the country's coronavirus lockdown exit strategy, to the post of the prime minister, tasking him with forming a new cabinet. (Sputnik/ANI)

