Leader of 'Covid-19 dissidents' in Germany calls for pause in demonstrations

Berlin [Germany], December 25 (ANI/Sputnik): One of the leaders of the German movement -- Covid-19 dissidents -- against the coronavirus restrictive measures (Querdenken) Michael Ballweg called on his associates to take a pause in protest activity and not hold large demonstrations until spring.



Querdenken held several large protests in 2020 and planned to hold another rally from December 30 to 31, but the Berlin authorities did not agree to hold a large demonstration for more than 20,000 participants.

"As you already know from the media, rallies on December 30-31 are banned by the city of Berlin. I would like to ask you to accept the prohibition of demonstrations in Berlin and not to come to Berlin on December 30, 31, and January 1. I am indefinitely stopping large-scale Querdenken protests and recommend that all Querdenken groups in all parts of Germany do the same," Ballweg said in a video message posted on the movement's Telegram channel.

The Querdenken movement initially emerged in Stuttgart, where they held large protests against the restrictive measures on Covid-19, considering them a violation of constitutional rights, although the German Constitutional Court recognized in the spring that the restrictions imposed by the authorities did not violate basic law. Since August, Querdenken began to organize large protests in Berlin, which each time led to clashes between participants and the police. (ANI/Sputnik)

