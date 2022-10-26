"Leave Ukraine by available means immediately": India's fresh advisory to citizens

Kyiv [Ukraine], October 25 (ANI): Indian embassy in Kyiv on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory asking all Indian citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately in view of escalating hostilities.

The Indian Embassy said that some Indian nationals had left Ukraine pursuant to the earlier advisory.

https://twitter.com/IndiainUkraine/status/1584924830209540096?s=20&t=WFts47tydE781ywpS0-axQ

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Embassy on October 19, all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine by available means immediately. Some Indian nationals have already left Ukraine pursuant to earlier advisory," the Indian embassy in Ukraine said in an advisory posted on its Twitter handle.



The Embassy in its latest advisory has given contact numbers for "any guidance/assistance if required to travel to the border".

The Indian embassy in Kyiv had on October 19 issued an advisory asking Indian nationals to leave the country in view of the deteriorating security situation in the wake of the conflict.

"In view of the deteriorating security situation and the recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine. The Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means," the Indian embassy in Ukraine had said.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has escalated after a truck exploded on the Crimea road bridge, causing seven fuel tanks of a train heading to the Crimean Peninsula to catch fire.

The Crimean Bridge was opened in 2018 by Russian President Vladimir Putin, four years after Moscow annexed Crimea, and was designed to link the peninsula to Russia's transport network. (ANI)

