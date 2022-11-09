Leicester clashes: Hindu residents dissatisfied with media for not putting forth their plight

Leicester [UK], November 9 (ANI): The Hindu residents of Leicester expressed their dissatisfaction with the media for turning the post-India-Pakistan cricket match violent clashes into a case of Hindu-Muslim rivalry.

Arshia Malik wrote in Asian Lite International, that the Hindu residents objected to the fact that the media did not put forth their plight and instead ended up turning this into a Hindu-Muslim rivalry. Malik further wrote, although, it was clear that clashes had the characteristic of post-game events riots that dot the European landscape every now and then.

After the clashes erupted in the UK's Leicester between some young men of Pakistan and Indian origin, no one expected it to become into a Hindu-Muslim rivalry.

Some Muslim extremists and radicals further added fuel to the fire joining the commotion with fake news, rumours and threats on social media to sour diplomatic relations between India and the UK, Asian Lite International reported.

According to Asian Lite International, the Muslim heritage journalists presented a biased one-sided view of the whole matter and used their pet scapegoat of Hindutva, RSS, and Indian nationalism to give cover fire to the instigators like Maajid Freeman and Mohamed Hijab, the UK-based radicals having links to terror organisations.

As per Asian Lite International, a mob also staged a violent demonstration outside the Durga Bhawan temple in United Kingdom's Smethwick in Birmingham on September 20.

After this, the Leicester Police Department clearly stated that Hindus had 'no involvement' in any kind of violence, while the mob had been dog-whistled from different counties and cities of England to converge on planned dates and behave rowdily.

Earlier, a UK-based think tank debunked the narratives that RSS and Hindutva groups played part in the violent clashes, putting the wider Hindu community at risk from hate, vandalism and assault.

Charlotte Littlewood, a Research Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, made the conclusion after conducting interviews with both Muslim and Hindu residents, compiling social media evidence, video evidence, police reports and statements.

The cycle of violence was triggered on August 28 after India won the Asia Cup T20 match against Pakistan. A clash broke out among groups of young men in Leicestershire, according to the Leicestershire police statement.

"These are problematic as this will only polarise a once harmonious community, even further. These narratives have caused a local issue to spill over into places such as Birmingham," read the statement.

The Indian High Commission also condemned the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in Leicester and sought immediate action against those involved in the attacks.

"Community leaders from all sides are pleading for an end to this violence so that Leicester and its people may live in peace again," added the statement. "Now is the time for people regardless of identity, politics and background to come together on this issue," it added. (ANI)