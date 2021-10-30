LGBT Afghan refugees arrive in Britain

London [UK], October 30 (ANI): The first group of LGBT Afghan refugees to be helped by the UK Government to leave Afghanistan arrived in Britain on Friday to start their new lives, UK Foreign Office said.

The group of 29 arrived in the UK yesterday, following interventions by the Foreign Secretary and support from UK and Canadian organisations Stonewall and Rainbow Railroad, UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said in a statement on Friday.

Under Taliban rule, LGBT people are among the most vulnerable in Afghanistan, with many facing increased levels of persecution, discrimination and assault.



"The UK is playing a world-leading role in supporting the departure of persecuted Afghans from the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. Yesterday's arrival is hoped to be the first of many of LGBT Afghans who are able to start new lives in the UK," the statement added.

Since the end of Operation Pitting in late August, the UK has helped more than 1,300 people, including British and Afghan nationals, to leave Afghanistan.

UK Foreign Secretary, and Minister for Women and Equalities, Liz Truss said: "Britain is a fierce champion of freedom and the right of all people to be themselves and love who they want free from persecution. We played a key role getting these people out and will continue to do all we can to help at-risk Afghans leave the country."

Among the group are students and activists who have repeatedly stood up for equality for the LGBT community in Afghanistan. The group will be supported by Stonewall, Micro Rainbow and other LGBT charities to set up their new lives in the UK.

Further vulnerable LGBT Afghans are expected to arrive in the UK in the coming months. The Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) will provide protection for people at risk and identified as in need, UK Foreign Ofice said. (ANI)

