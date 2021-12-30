Lithuanian volunteers may face jail for 'Harboring' migrant at the border - report

Moscow [Russia], December 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The Lithuanian State Border Guard Service launched a prejudicial inquiry into volunteers of the non-governmental Sienos Grupe organization, who allegedly harbored a migrant at the Belarusian border and might face up to 6 years, according to the country's legislation, the Lithuanian media reported on Thursday.

The probe was started on Wednesday after the evidence of the case qualified as illegal transportation of people across the border was proved, the 15min.lt online news portal said. It was also attested that the pursuant information was hidden from Lithuanian law enforcement agencies.



A total of 66 prejudicial inquiries were launched over illegal transportation of people across the border in Lithuania this year, the media said, citing the border guard service.

Last week, the border service detained illegal migrants without IDs twice and found out that volunteers were aware of the fact that the migrants were in Lithuania. The volunteers refuted accusations of harboring and stated that they provided the migrants with necessary humanitarian aid and prevented the country from embarrassment. For staying in the zone of emergency, the volunteers were fined 100 euros (USD 113).

Recently, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland have reported on increasing number of illegal migrants detained at the border with Belarus. The countries accused Belarus of facilitating the migration crisis, but Minsk refuted all the allegations. (ANI/Sputnik)

