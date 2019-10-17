Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called on Ana Brnabic, Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called on Ana Brnabic, Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla meets Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 03:52 IST

Belgrade [Serbia], Oct 17 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called on Ana Brnabic, Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, in Belgrade on Wednesday.
"Observing that India and Serbia have been close friends, Birla recalled that as co-founders of the Non-Alignment Movement the two countries have traditionally enjoyed mutual trust and warmth. Birla mentioned that India has been supportive of Serbia on crucial issues including Serbia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," an official statement said.
The Lok Sabha Speaker noted that Indian companies are taking a keen interest in Serbia and they have invested in important sectors. Birla noted that the bilateral trade is rising, though it is far below potential and, as such, the two countries need to strengthen economic ties further.
He invited Serbia to participate in the World Food India and other business events in India.
He also hoped that Serbia would participate at the 5th India-Europe 29 Business Forum which will be held in New Delhi on November 20-21, 2019.
Mentioning that Serbians take a lot of interest in Yoga and Indian culture, Birla noted that International Day of Yoga was celebrated in 14 Serbian cities including in Belgrade this year.
He appreciated the deep interest that Serbians take in Indian culture, arts and dances and outlined that Serbia is emerging as a new destination for Indian filmmakers.
"I hope that our filmmakers would avail the opportunities to shoot more Indian films in Serbia," the Lok Sabha speaker said.
Birla acknowledged Serbia's support to India's candidatures at WHO, World Customs Organization, International Civil Aviation Organization and India's membership for NSG.
He also sought Serbia's support for India's re-election to the Council of International Maritime Organization, the election of which will be held in November-December 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 05:04 IST

'Don't be a fool', said Trump warning Erdogan against Syria offensive

Washington [US], Oct 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has written a letter to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatening him against Syria offensive and asking him 'not to be a fool'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 04:37 IST

Former US President Barak Obama backs Canada's Trudeau for...

Ottawa [Canada], Oct 17 (ANI): Former US President Barack Obama on Wednesday (local time) urged Canadians to back their incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for another term in office.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 02:13 IST

Amid Syrian offensive, Turkish President postpones his visit to Pakistan

Ankara [Turkey], Oct 17 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has postponed his visit to Pakistan scheduled for later this month amid his country's ongoing military offensive in Syria.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 01:41 IST

Kurdistan Workers' Party worse than ISIS, says Donald Trump

Washington [US], Oct 17 : Days after his decision to pull US Forces out of northern Syria, President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is worse than the ISIS.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 01:16 IST

Pakistan: Days ahead of 'Azadi March', JUI-F Chief rules out...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 17 (ANI): Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the Chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), a major right-wing political party, on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:36 IST

TAPI Chairman meets Pak Foreign Minister, apprises him of...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 16 (ANI): Chairman of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Pipeline Corporation Murad Amanov on Wednesday met Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and apprised him about the progress in the Trans-Afghanistan project.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:46 IST

Tharoor snubs Pakistan for peddling false narrative on Kashmir

Belgrade [Serbia], Oct 16 (ANI): Snubbing Pakistan for resorting to "blatant misrepresentations" and "peddling false narrative", Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said the neighbouring country was responsible for the inflicting countless cross-border terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:58 IST

UAE entities to invest up to USD 7 billion in India-UAE food...

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Oct 16 (WAM/ANI): UAE entities are expected to invest up to USD 7 billion in India's food sector in the next three years as part of the UAE-India food corridor project that aims to secure the UAE's food security, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told Emirates News Agency, WAM.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:47 IST

Kovind to take part in enthronement ceremony of new Japanese emperor

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a seven-day visit to the Philippines and Japan from Thursday during which he will attend the enthronement ceremony of new Japanese Emperor Naruhito and unveil the bust of Mahatama Gandhi at the Center of peace education at a

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:41 IST

Kim Jong-un rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams US sanctions

Seoul [South Korea], Oct 16 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday slammed the US for levying sanctions on Pyongyang, NK state media reported on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:52 IST

India to gift 75,000 MT of wheat to Afghanistan: Envoy

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 16 (ANI): India will gift 75,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan in November, announced Ambassador Vinay Kumar on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:18 IST

Scribes hold protest in Pakistan against police brutality on journalist

Punjab [Pakistan], Oct 16 (ANI): Pakistani journalists on Wednesday held a country-wide protest against police brutality on a local reporter in Lahore.

Read More
iocl