Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla meets Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic

Belgrade [Serbia], Oct 17 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called on Ana Brnabic, Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, in Belgrade on Wednesday.

"Observing that India and Serbia have been close friends, Birla recalled that as co-founders of the Non-Alignment Movement the two countries have traditionally enjoyed mutual trust and warmth. Birla mentioned that India has been supportive of Serbia on crucial issues including Serbia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," an official statement said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker noted that Indian companies are taking a keen interest in Serbia and they have invested in important sectors. Birla noted that the bilateral trade is rising, though it is far below potential and, as such, the two countries need to strengthen economic ties further.

He invited Serbia to participate in the World Food India and other business events in India.

He also hoped that Serbia would participate at the 5th India-Europe 29 Business Forum which will be held in New Delhi on November 20-21, 2019.

Mentioning that Serbians take a lot of interest in Yoga and Indian culture, Birla noted that International Day of Yoga was celebrated in 14 Serbian cities including in Belgrade this year.

He appreciated the deep interest that Serbians take in Indian culture, arts and dances and outlined that Serbia is emerging as a new destination for Indian filmmakers.

"I hope that our filmmakers would avail the opportunities to shoot more Indian films in Serbia," the Lok Sabha speaker said.

Birla acknowledged Serbia's support to India's candidatures at WHO, World Customs Organization, International Civil Aviation Organization and India's membership for NSG.

He also sought Serbia's support for India's re-election to the Council of International Maritime Organization, the election of which will be held in November-December 2019. (ANI)