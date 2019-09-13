Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain
Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain

London: Altaf Hussain's bail extended again for month

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 07:12 IST

London [UK], Sept 13 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain's bail was extended for the second time on Thursday, in a case related to a 2016 speech, where he allegedly urged his supporters to take the law into their own hands.
The British police said that the investigation is still in process. Hussain's bail was extended for a month, reported Dunya News.
Early in the day, Hussain had returned to a London Police station this morning in relation to an on-going investigation. He was interviewed for a short period and returned home.
Hussain was summoned by the police for questioning at the Southwark police station and was accompanied by his British lawyer.
The MQM chief was summoned for questioning in July in connection with the case. His bail, however, was extended through a letter by the police to his solicitors.
Quoting police sources, the Pakistani media outlet reported that Hussain is under strict bail conditions as the inquiry is underway.
The MQM founder is barred from addressing crowds for fear of instigating them and he is bound to stay at the designated address under curfew conditions from morning to evening.
Hussain cannot leave the UK without police permission either.
Since the 1990s, Hussain has been living in the UK in a self-imposed exile following a crackdown on his party in Pakistan. He later gained British citizenship.
Hussain regularly makes television addresses or telephone speeches to his supporters, where he heavily criticises the Pakistan Army and ISI for alleged military oppression of Muhajirs.
He has been accused by his opponents of encouraging his party workers to indulge in violence.
Pakistani authorities have repeatedly sought the MQM chief's return to Pakistan to face trial in a number of murder and violence cases lodged against him. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 06:50 IST

India's economic growth is 'much weaker' than expected: IMF

Washington [US], Sept 13 (ANI): International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday said that India's economic growth is "much weaker" than expected due to corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty and "lingering weakness" in some non-Bank financial companies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 06:44 IST

'Occupier' Pakistan's support to Kashmiri people is synthetic,...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): Calling Pakistan a hypocrite, a Gilgit-Baltistan activist on Thursday said that Islamabad is an "occupier" whose support to people of Kashmir is "synthetic and superficial" as they have been committing atrocities in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) from last 70 y

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 06:20 IST

In another desperate attempt, Pak to hold 'jalsa' over Kashmir in PoK

Muzzafarabad [PoK], Sept 13 (ANI): In another desperate attempt after its so-called 'Kashmir Solidarity Hour' turned out to be a damp squib, Pakistan government has announced to hold 'a big Jalsa' in Muzzafarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir over Kashmir issue on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 06:20 IST

Pak: Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia later this month

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 13 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia later this month, reported Dunya News on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 05:01 IST

Hong Kong: IHRC expresses concerns over Pak's 'malicious' action...

Hong Kong, Sept 13 (ANI): International Human Right Council of Hong Kong has expressed concern over "malicious and unlawful actions" of Pakistan against Human Right activist Abdul Baseer Naveed who has been rendered stateless after Islamabad deprived him of his passport, freedom of movement and right

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 04:21 IST

Switzerland: World Sindhi Congress urges UNHRC to suspend Pak...

Geneva, [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): Condemning Pakistan for killings and enforced disappearances of the activists and minorities in Sindh, World Sindhi Congress on Thursday urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to suspend Islamabad membership until all the abducted people are freed a

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 03:53 IST

UNPO urges EU to designate Pak as violator of religious freedom

Geneva, [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): Highlighting the deplorable conditions of minorities in Pakistan, the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO) on Thursday urged the European Union to designate Islamabad as a violator of religious freedom.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 03:06 IST

Comoros: Indian High Commissioner Abhay Kumar meets President...

Moroni [Comoros], Sept 13 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner Abhay Kumar on Thursday met Comoros President Azali Assoumani and held discussions over strengthening bilateral relations between New Delhi and Moroni.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 02:12 IST

Pak's plan for federal control over Karachi faces backlash,...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 13 (ANI): As Pakistan government is planning to take over the control of administrative affairs of Karachi, it has received fierce opposition from social media users across the country with people calling for a separate nation for Sindhis.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 00:21 IST

Indian High Commissioner to UK meets UP minister Satish Mahana

London [UK], Sept 13 (ANI): India's High Commissioner to the UK Ruchi Ghanashyam met Uttar Pradesh's Minister of Infrastructure and Industrial Development Satish Mahana here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:59 IST

Pradhan meets GECF Secretary-General, discusses trends in global...

Doha [Qatar], Sept 12 (ANI): Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday met Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Yury P. Sentyurin and discussed trends in global gas markets and energy transition.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:32 IST

India, Thailand joint military exercise from September 16

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): MAITREE, the joint military exercise between India and Thailand, will be conducted at Foreign Training Node, Umroi, in Meghalaya, from September 16 to 29.

Read More
iocl