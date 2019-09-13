London: Altaf Hussain's bail extended again for month

London [UK], Sept 13 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain's bail was extended for the second time on Thursday, in a case related to a 2016 speech, where he allegedly urged his supporters to take the law into their own hands.

The British police said that the investigation is still in process. Hussain's bail was extended for a month, reported Dunya News.

Early in the day, Hussain had returned to a London Police station this morning in relation to an on-going investigation. He was interviewed for a short period and returned home.

Hussain was summoned by the police for questioning at the Southwark police station and was accompanied by his British lawyer.

The MQM chief was summoned for questioning in July in connection with the case. His bail, however, was extended through a letter by the police to his solicitors.

Quoting police sources, the Pakistani media outlet reported that Hussain is under strict bail conditions as the inquiry is underway.

The MQM founder is barred from addressing crowds for fear of instigating them and he is bound to stay at the designated address under curfew conditions from morning to evening.

Hussain cannot leave the UK without police permission either.

Since the 1990s, Hussain has been living in the UK in a self-imposed exile following a crackdown on his party in Pakistan. He later gained British citizenship.

Hussain regularly makes television addresses or telephone speeches to his supporters, where he heavily criticises the Pakistan Army and ISI for alleged military oppression of Muhajirs.

He has been accused by his opponents of encouraging his party workers to indulge in violence.

Pakistani authorities have repeatedly sought the MQM chief's return to Pakistan to face trial in a number of murder and violence cases lodged against him. (ANI)

