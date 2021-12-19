London Mayor declares 'major incident' over spread of Omicron variant

London [UK], December 19 (ANI/Sputnik): London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced on Saturday an emergency over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

According to the official, the city logged the largest number of new cases since the start of the pandemic, over 26,000.



"I've taken the decision, in consultation with our partners, to declare a major incident today," Khan said in a Sky News broadcast.

Last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced switching to Plan B of the strategy for fighting the virus this winter amid growing concerns about the latest coronavirus strain, which includes imposing new COVID-19 restrictions in England.

The United Kingdom has confirmed over 90,000 new cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the national total to 11,279,428. (ANI/Sputnik)

