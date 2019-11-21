Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
London: Nawaz Sharif undergoes series of test, scans

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:26 IST

London [UK], Nov 21 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday (local time) underwent a series of scans and tests ahead of his medical treatment.
Sharif, who arrived in London on Tuesday after Lahore High Court allowed him to travel without "condition", visited Guys' Hospital, an NHS hospital in central London, Dawn reported.
He went for a consultation with experts in haematology section of the hospital. Haematology is a specialty covering the diagnosis and treatment of blood disorders.
Sharif arrived in London via Doha in Qatar in an air ambulance equipped with an intensive care unit (ICU) and an operation theatre with a team of doctors and paramedics on board.
The ailing leader was later taken to Avenfield House in London's Park Lane area. He was accompanied by his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr Adnan Khan. Close aides of Sharif and party workers greeted him upon his arrival at his residence.
The former prime minister's departure to the UK was delayed by over a week after his ticket was cancelled as the authorities did not remove his name from the Exit Control List.
Sharif has secured an eight-week bail on medical grounds from the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case. He was serving seven years imprisonment in connection with the case. He has also got bail from the Lahore High Court in the money laundering case.
Sharif was rushed from Kot Lakhpat jail to the hospital last month after his personal physician raised an alarm over his deteriorating health. He was diagnosed with the acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a bleeding disorder, in which the immune system destroys platelets. (ANI)

