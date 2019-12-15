London: People protest against Johnson following his landslide victory

London [UK], Dec 14 (ANI): Hundreds of people hit the streets on Friday in central London to protest against the United Kingdom's snap election result that saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party sweep to a landslide victory.

People chanted slogans such "Boris Johnson, not my prime minister" and brandishing signs reading "Defy Tory Rule" and "Refugees Welcome", Al Jazeera reported.

Johnson's Conservative Party on Friday secured a majority in the House of Commons. The victory would mean that they will plough ahead with Brexit, ending all chances of a second referendum over the issue.

This was Britain's third general election in a little more than four years, and the second since the June 2016 Brexit referendum.

After the victory, Johnson has urged people to find closure"closure" over the divisions that have riven the United Kingdom for the past three-and-a-half years since Britons voted 52 per cent - 48 percent to leave the European Union in a 2016 referendum.

"I urge everyone to find closure and to let the healing begin," Johnson said hours after visiting Queen Elizabeth II to be reappointed prime minister. (ANI)

