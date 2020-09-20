London Police arrests over 30 demonstrators during protest against COVID-19 restrictions

London [UK], September 20 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 30 arrests were made during the Saturday protest against coronavirus restrictions in London, city police said.

"A total of 32 arrests were made for offences including violent disorder, public order and assault on an emergency worker, as well under COVID-19 regulations. Two police officers suffered minor injuries," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Earlier, over 1,000 people gathered in Trafalgar Square to protest against coronavirus restrictions. According to police, the demonstrators were encouraged to leave and to observe social distancing guidelines and other coronavirus safety precautions.

"Despite this, protestors remained in the area, putting themselves and others at risk. Officers were met with outbreaks of violence directed towards them. The decision was therefore made by the Command Team to take action to disperse those who remained," the Metropolitan Police said.



Superintendent Emma Richards warned on Saturday that London was "in the middle of a public health crisis" and that large gatherings were putting people at risk.

On Friday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed extreme concern over the accelerating speed at which the coronavirus had been spreading in London. According to Friday data, the number of deaths in London hospitals of patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 is now 6,172.

The UK Department of Health and Social Care has registered 4,422 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Saturday, the largest single-day increase in cases since May 8. The latest rise is 100 less than the corresponding increase registered on Friday, as the UK faces a surge in cases that have prompted ministers to warn that tougher lockdown measures could be introduced.

Since the start of the pandemic, public health officials in the UK have now confirmed 390,358 positive tests for the coronavirus disease.

The country's official death toll currently stands at 41,759, including the 27 new fatalities registered on Saturday. (ANI/Sputnik)

