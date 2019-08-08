London: Police officer in 'serious' condition after being attacked with machete

London [UK], Aug 8 (ANI): London's Metropolitan Police on Thursday said that one of its police officers is in a serious but stable condition after he was attacked with a machete by a driver who was pulled over in Leyton.

A man in his fifties has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and taken to an east London police station for questioning, the police added.

Even though the male officer was stabbed a number of times, he managed to protect himself by using his taser to subdue the suspect. "The suspect was then promptly arrested by the other officer in attendance," the police added.

"This was a sudden and brutal attack on a uniformed officer carrying out their duties. What began as a routine vehicle stop has transformed very quickly and unexpectedly into an unprovoked attack with a weapon," said Inspector Julia James.

"This incident highlights the very real risk that police officers can be confronted with on a daily basis and the courage and professionalism officers demonstrate while doing their job," James stated, urging witnesses to come forward.

"At this stage, there is nothing to suggest this incident is terrorist-related," the London police said. (ANI)

