London police regain control of hacked Twitter account, website

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:38 IST

London [UK], July 20 (ANI): The London Metropolitan Police have regained control of both its Twitter account and website which was hacked on Friday night.
The police services' official Twitter account issued statements laced with profanities on Friday, shocking many. The tweets have since been deleted, according to CNN.
Statements like "XEON IS THE BEST FIGHTER IN SCOTLAND," "what you gonna do phone the police?" and "no comment get my lawyer" were a few of the things tweeted by the hacked account on Friday.
"Last night, Friday, July 19, unauthorised messages appeared on the news section of our website as well as on the @metpoliceuk Twitter feed and in emails sent to subscribers," the Met Police said in a statement.
"We apologise to our subscribers and followers for the messages they have received," they added.
The London police's online provider, 'MyNewsDesk', was compromised. The police emphasised that "there has been no 'hack' of the Met Police's own IT infrastructure."
"We are assessing to establish what criminal offences have been committed," they stated.
Efforts to make changes to access arrangements to the provider are underway, the police added. The miscreants are yet to be identified. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:03 IST

UK warns Iran of 'robust' reaction after ship seized in Strait of Hormuz

London [UK], July 20 (ANI): The United Kingdom on Saturday threatened Iran with a "considered but robust" reaction, just a day after a UK-flagged oil tanker 'Stena Impero' was seized by the Middle Eastern nation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 17:07 IST

Two women lawyers who helped overturn Section 377 came out as couple

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The last year's historic verdict by the Supreme Court to decriminalise homosexuality had not just been a professional benchmark but also a personal win for two senior women lawyers who spearheaded the fight for equal rights of the LGBTQ community in the country.

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:40 IST

US lawmakers urge Trump to raise Pak's human rights abuse issue...

Washington [USA], July 20 (ANI): Ten US lawmakers have written to US President Donald Trump, urging him to raise the issue of human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh -- including enforced disappearances -- during his upcoming meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 15:00 IST

MEA in touch with Iran to secure release of Indians onboard...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): India is in touch with the Government of Iran to secure the early release and repatriations of Indian nationals who were onboard the UK-flagged oil tanker seized by Iran, the MEA said on Saturday.

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 13:31 IST

Khalilzad to visit Afghanistan to finalise US-Taliban peace deal...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad will travel to Afghanistan on Sunday to finalise US-Taliban peace agreement possibly by September 1 that would pave way for ending two decades of insurgency in the war-torn country, government sources said on Saturday.

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 10:56 IST

US says China adopting coersive behaviour towards its southeast...

Washington DC [USA], July 20 (ANI): US National Security Adviser John Bolton has said China is threatening peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region by adopting coercive behaviour towards its southeast Asian neighbours.

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 09:11 IST

Door open to repairing US-Pak relations, if latter changes...

Washington DC [USA], July 20 (ANI): After years of discord over Afghanistan, United States President Donald Trump will push Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan to pressure the Taliban to strike a peace deal, with the aim of extricating from US' longest war, a Trump administration official said on

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 08:00 IST

Pakistan's next double game: Marriage with China, affair with US

Washington [USA], July 20 (ANI): As Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gears up for his first high-level visit to the United States, experts believe that Islamabad is playing a double game in managing affairs between Washington and Beijing -- the two rival economies.

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 07:18 IST

Khalilzad meets India envoy to US Shringla ahead of another...

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday held talks with India Ambassador to US Harsh Vardhan Shringla on the Afghan peace process to end two decades of insurgency in the war-torn country.

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 07:16 IST

China: 10 killed in gas plant explosion

Henan [China], July 20 (ANI): Atleast 10 people were killed and five people are missing after an explosion at a gas plant here on Friday afternoon.

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 06:41 IST

Trump asks Sweden PM to 'resolve' rapper A$AP issue

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): Following the lobbying by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, US President Donald Trump on Friday urged Sweden Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to interfere and "resolve" the issue of rapper A$AP Rocky's incarceration.

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 06:40 IST

US citizen charged with being sniper for ISIS

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): A US citizen on Friday was charged for being a sniper for ISIS in Syria, the justice department said on Friday.

