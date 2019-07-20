London police regain control of hacked Twitter account, website

London [UK], July 20 (ANI): The London Metropolitan Police have regained control of both its Twitter account and website which was hacked on Friday night.

The police services' official Twitter account issued statements laced with profanities on Friday, shocking many. The tweets have since been deleted, according to CNN.

Statements like "XEON IS THE BEST FIGHTER IN SCOTLAND," "what you gonna do phone the police?" and "no comment get my lawyer" were a few of the things tweeted by the hacked account on Friday.

"Last night, Friday, July 19, unauthorised messages appeared on the news section of our website as well as on the @metpoliceuk Twitter feed and in emails sent to subscribers," the Met Police said in a statement.

"We apologise to our subscribers and followers for the messages they have received," they added.

The London police's online provider, 'MyNewsDesk', was compromised. The police emphasised that "there has been no 'hack' of the Met Police's own IT infrastructure."

"We are assessing to establish what criminal offences have been committed," they stated.

Efforts to make changes to access arrangements to the provider are underway, the police added. The miscreants are yet to be identified. (ANI)

