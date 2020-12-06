London: Protest outside Amazon office for selling products with Hindu symbols

London [UK], December 6 (ANI): A protest was held in front of Amazon office in central London for selling underwear and doormats with Hindu sacred symbols on its overseas websites.

The protest was organised by Reach India, the UK-based Indian diaspora group of volunteers, on Saturday against Amazon for selling products which demean Hindu religious signs.

The demonstrators were seen holding placards and Indian flags. Some of the placards read: "Amazon stop spreading hate", "Stop demeaning and hurting religious sentiments."

They also raised slogans such as "Boycott Amazon", "Down with Amazon", "Amazon! Stop hurting Hindu sentiments".







Reach India urged Amazon UK and Amazon senior management to ensure the "blasphemous" products are immediately taken off the UK market.

They further demand Amazon to issue an unconditional apology and take action against the erring vendor/seller of Amazon to set a positive precedent to ensure that they do not feature any such anti-Hindu products on Amazon website.

Reach India said that Amazon has a long history of hurting the sentiments of Hindus. "It has put rugs and toilet seat covers with pictures of Hindu gods that were available for sale on it UK and US website," it said

"We Hindus are at pain to see this reoccurring time and time again and despite repeated letters, mails, telephone calls and feedback provided to Amazon, this is not being stopped. We do understand the values of freedom to express. However, we feel this is a deliberate attempt to insult and humiliate Hindus by mocking our sacred gods and beliefs," Reach India said in a statement. (ANI)

