London: Security beefed up at Indian High Commission as anti-India protestors gather

London [UK], Oct 28 (ANI): Security was tightened at the Indian High Commission here on Sunday as anti-India protestors gathered to demonstrate in the area.

On Wednesday, the Scotland Yard banned protestors from assembling outside the High Commission's building on October 27 amid reports of the planned protest by pro-Pakistani groups on the said date.

The restrictions have been imposed under Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 and forbid the demonstrators from taking the procession to the area outside Indian High Commission, reported Geo News.

The development comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday insisted in the British Parliament that "violence and intimidation are wholly unacceptable", in response to a question by a lawmaker over reports of the planned protest.

Johnson had added that Home Secretary Priti Patel would be speaking to the police to address the matter.

The October 27 Diwali protest is the third in line outside the Indian High Commission in London after the Indian government's move to revoke Article 370 that granted special powers to Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest on August 15 had seen pro-Pakistani protesters throwing water bottles, tomatoes, eggs, amongst other things, at the Indians who had gathered outside the diplomatic mission to celebrate Independence Day.

On September 3, fresh violent protests had erupted outside the Indian High Commission over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. The agitation turned violent with protestors damaging portions of the diplomatic mission's building.

A windowpane of the building was smashed by the vandals. (ANI)

