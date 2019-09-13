Look into your cases of enforced disappearances, killings before speaking on Kashmir: India tells Pak

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): India on Friday advised Pakistan to look into its own cases of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the provinces of Balochistan, Sindh and other regions instead of peddling false narrative on the Kashmir issue at the UNHRC.

Speaking at the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Commission, Kumam Mini Devi, Second Secretary in India's Permanent Mission at UNHRC, said, "It's not surprising that Pakistan continues its blatant misrepresentation of facts and false narratives. We will advise Pakistan to look into its own cases of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings which are in millions, particularly in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh."

Kumam said that Pakistan's false narrative on the Kashmir issue would not change the fact that the abrogation of Article 370 is entirely an "internal matter" of India.

The diplomat added that Islamabad's reaction to the move on Kashmir stems from the fact that it would create obstacles in the country's sponsorship of cross border terrorism against India.

"We will also advise Pakistan to accept the reality that Article 370 is entirely an internal matter of India. All Pakistan's hysterical statements with false, fabricated narratives are not going to change this fact. These reactions are expected from Pakistan as our recent decision is creating obstacles in Pakistan's continuing sponsorship of cross border terrorism against India," she said.

Kumam also advised Pakistan to look at its own human rights records, and history of military coups, sham democracy, political assassinations before speaking on the history of 70 years of independent India.

"History has witnessed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir as citizens of India, have repeatedly reposed their faith in Indian democracy by actively participating in free and fair elections held at all levels," she said.

Kumam said that Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir issue poses a severe danger to several countries in the world where multi-ethnic and multi-religious societies coexist.

"In contravention of the UN Charter, the concept cannot become an instrument to promote subversion and erode political cohesion, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Member States," she said.

Even since India announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu-Kashmir, Pakistan unsuccessfully trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue. India on its part has maintained that the issue is strictly internal to India. (ANI)

