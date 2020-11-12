Lot to do together to promote shared priorities: Macron to Biden

Paris [France], November 11 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said he had congratulated Joe Biden on his win in the US presidential election and stressed they had much to do to advance the priorities of joint cooperation.



"I spoke to @JoeBiden to congratulate him on his election. We'll have a lot to do together to promote shared priorities - climate, global health, international security - and effective multilateral action," Macron tweeted.

Despite Biden being declared as the presidential-elect, Trump has refused to accept defeat.

President Donald Trump's lawyers are filing lawsuits with the courts of different states with demands to suspend the counting of votes and investigate alleged violations. (ANI)

