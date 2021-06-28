Luxembourg PM tests positive for COVID-19

Luxembourg City [Luxembourg], June 28 (ANI): Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has since Sunday morning been in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the government.

"Following a self-test carried out today which turned out to be positive, the Prime Minister, Minister of State, Xavier Bettel, placed himself this morning in self-isolation in accordance with the provisions laid down by the Directorate of Health," the government statement said.

The prime minister, who will be in isolation for 10 days, is currently showing mild symptoms (fever and headache) and will continue to perform his duties by teleworking, the government said in a press release.

Bettel, 48, had received his first AstraZeneca vaccine dose on May 6. He attended a European Union summit in Brussels on June 24-25, Xinhua reported citing local media. (ANI)