French President Emmanuel Macron (file photo)

Macron announces creation of French Space Command ahead of Bastille Day

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 03:10 IST

Paris [France], July 14 (ANI): Just a day before France marks its National Day, French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday announced that a French Space Command would be created by September next year.
"To give substance to this doctrine and ensure the development and reinforcement of our space capabilities, a space command will be created next September in the air force," Sputnik quoted Macron as saying while addressing French troops ahead of the nation-wide Bastille Day celebrations.
The steps are being taken to bolster France's defence capabilities, Macron said, adding that the space initiative would help France in ensuring the safety of its satellites.
United States President Donald Trump had, in 2018, announced the creation of 'Space Force' or the sixth branch of the US military. US Vice President Mike Pence had backed the move, stating that it addressed the "highly provocative demonstration of China's growing capability to militarise space."
France has previously earmarked 3.6 billion euros towards the renewal of its military satellites. Part of the fund is also expected to be used for the launch of three CERES electromagnetic-monitoring satellites, according to French Defence Minister Florence Parly. Spatial radar surveillance system 'GRAVES' will also be modernised with the help of the multi-billion euro funding.
Jean-Yves Le Gall, the President of the French space agency CNES, had earlier stated that the development of the space industry was France's priority and that the organisation was waiting for Macron's decision to form the French "space force". (ANI)

