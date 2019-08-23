French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron calls for Amazon fires to top G7 summit agenda

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:28 IST

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): Terming fires in the Amazon an "international crisis", French President Emmanuel Macron has said the arsons will be top of the agenda at the G7 Summit.
Brazil has witnessed 72,843 fires this year, half out of which were reported in the Amazon itself, according to CNN. Moreover, a thick cloud of smoke has travelled across the continent. In Sao Paulo, residents were surprised when they saw the sky turn dark in the middle of the day, although the city is 2,500km away from the origin of the fires.
"Our house is burning. Literally. The Amazon rain forest - the lungs which produce 20% of our planet's oxygen - is on fire. It is an international crisis. Members of the G7 Summit, let's discuss this emergency first order in two days!," tweeted Macron on Thursday.
Macron is hosting G7 this year on environment, climate, oceans and on digital transformation in Biarritz.
However, Macron raising the issue did not go well with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, who alleged the French president to take advantage of what is a domestic issue.
"I regret that president Macron seeks to take advantage of what is a domestic Brazilian issue and of other Amazonian countries for personal political gain," Bolsonaro tweeted, targeting what he called Macron's "sensationalist tone".
In a second tweet, he said: "The French president's suggestion that Amazonian matters be discussed at the G7 without the involvement of countries of the region recalls the colonialist mindset that is unacceptable in the 21st century."
The international community has continued to express their concern over the scale of the fires.
UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said he was "deeply concerned" about their effect on the global climate crisis: "In the midst of the global climate crisis, we cannot afford more damage to a major source of oxygen and biodiversity."
London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, said the fires were being "aided and abetted by the Brazilian government". The burning of the rainforest was "an act of shocking environmental vandalism with global consequences". (ANI)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:58 IST

Terrorism, corruption being effectively tackled in New India: PM Modi

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that terrorism, corruption, nepotism and dynastic rule were being effectively tackled in New India and his government was taking one decision after the other in the spirit of "spasht niti, sahi disha (clear policy, right directi

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:58 IST

India stands with France on all its G7 agendas: Modi

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held an "excellent round" of discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron during which he has conveyed that New Delhi "stands with" Paris on all agendas it is pursuing in the upcoming G7 meeting.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:19 IST

Pakistan left red-faced as Sri Lanka calls out their lies

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 23 (ANI): After the Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka claimed that the island nation's President, Maithripala Sirisena, has acknowledged Jammu and Kashmir as a "disputed territory", Colombo on Thursday called out Islamabad's lies and clarified that the president "did not m

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 13:53 IST

India, US hold 2+2 dialogue to advance ties

Washington [US], Aug 23 (ANI): India and the United States on Thursday held a round of the 2+2 Intersessional meeting in Monterey, California "to advance their military and diplomatic initiatives".

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 13:30 IST

India to receive first Rafale aircraft next month: PM Modi

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): The first Rafale aircraft will be handed over to India next month, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 11:31 IST

Houston: 50,000 people register in 3 weeks for Modi address

Houston [US], Aug 23 (ANI): Over 50,000 people have registered for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at in the NRG Stadium in Houston, US next month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 09:45 IST

US, UK, Canada slam China, Pak for persecuting minorities

New York [US], Aug 23 (ANI): At a United Nations meet, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada raised the issue of suppression of religious freedom by China and Pakistan, and slammed the two Asian nations for "persecuting and repressing" their religious minorities.

 

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 06:48 IST

Pak envoy apprises Sirisena on Kashmir; Sri Lanka desists from speaking

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 23 (ANI): Pakistan High Commissioner Major Gen. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat has called on Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and apprised him on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of India's historic move to change the constitutional status of the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 05:50 IST

Trump to discuss Kashmir, human rights with Modi at G7 Summit in France

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump plans to hold discussions on Kashmir and human rights with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this weekend at the G7 summit in Biarritz.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 04:37 IST

Discussion on Jaitapur nuclear project to come up later this...

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): President Emmanuel Macron here on Thursday (local time) said France and India will hold discussions on Jaitapur nuclear project by the end of this year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 04:03 IST

India, France sign agreements on maritime awareness, skill development

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): India and France on Thursday signed an agreement on behalf of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Paris-based National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) for the establishment of a 'joint maritime domain awareness mission' to detect and tackle threats emanat

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 03:09 IST

India, France express commitment to freedom of navigation in Indo-Pacific

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): France on Thursday backed India getting a permanent seat in the UN Security Council as the two countries expressed their resolve towards freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific and said they were committed towards multilateralism.

Read More
iocl