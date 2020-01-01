Macron vows to see through controversial pension reform despite pushback

Paris [France], Jan 1 (Sputnik/ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to see through controversial pension reform in his New Year address to the countrymen on Wednesday.

On December 5, France saw the beginning of the indefinite national strike against Macron's initiative which will take away a number of privileges and special retirement conditions from certain categories of workers, including those working in transport.

As a result of the strike, the work of the country's transportation networks has been thrown into chaos.

"I understand that changes overwhelm. I am aware that the adopted decisions cause fear and pushback. Must we give up? ... The pension reform that I have taken will be passed," the President said.

He added that the government must reach a compromise with the unions regarding the reform as soon as possible.

The strike has been accompanied by several major manifestations in Paris and other French cities. The next one is planned for January 9. (Sputnik/ANI)

