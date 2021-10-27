Macron, Xi discuss Afghanistan situation in phone call

Paris [Italy], October 27 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held a phone conversation on Tuesday during which they discussed Iran, the situation in Afghanistan and access to the Chinese market, the French presidency said.

During the phone call, the French president insisted that the Taliban had to combat terrorism and respect women's rights

"The two heads of state discussed the situation in Afghanistan. The president of the [French] Republic insisted that the Taliban had to combat terrorism and respect women's rights, in particular. The president underscored the need for Iran to put an end to activities that violate the JCPOA [nuclear deal]," a statement read.

The president of France, which will assume the rotating presidency of the European Union in the first half of 2022, urged China to recalibrate the EU-Chinese economic ties in the spirit of reciprocity and guarantee European companies greater access to its market. (ANI)

