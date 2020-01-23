Madhya Pradesh CM appreciates K'taka govt's efforts to bring in investments

Davos [Switzerland], Jan 23 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had a breakfast meeting with his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Kamal Nath in Davos and discussed the economic conditions of their respective states.

Nath appreciated the Karnataka government's efforts to bring in the investments and the existing industrial atmosphere in the state.

"We are unable to beat you on this score as every investor speaks about Bengaluru and its emergence as the knowledge hub in the east," said Nath complimenting Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa briefed Kamal Nath on the measures initiated by the BJP government on the farming front and said that his government is giving Rs 4,000 in addition to 'Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi', which gives Rs 6000 to each farmer. More than 40 lakh farmers are benefited by the scheme.

Nath was very keen to know about Karnataka's take on developing Bengaluru as a center of artificial intelligence and hospitality sectors.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also appreciated Karnataka pavilion here at Davos and officers who are involved in the exercise at World Economic Forum to make investments a reality. (ANI)