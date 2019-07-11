Representative image
Major fire breaks out at Russian thermal power station, 8 injured

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:07 IST

Moscow [Russia], July 11 (ANI): A major fire broke out on Thursday at a thermal power plant in the Russian city of Mytishchi near Moscow, injuring at least eight people.
Sputnik reported that the blaze started when the gas container in the facility caught fire.
One of the units of the plant has experienced an outage and stopped producing power, a source was quoted as saying.
"The accident occurred at Thermal Plant No. 27 (Severnaya), located in the village of Chelobityevo, in Mytishchi district of the Moscow Region. A large number of units of the Emergencies Ministry have been deployed to the site," the source told TASS news agency.
The emergency services reported that at least eight people have been injured. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:43 IST

India to fulfill CHOGM 18 commitments before deadline: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): India is well on the path of fulfilling all the commitments made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2018 much before the next meeting in 2020, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who concluded his three-day

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:33 IST

Russian equipment to be part of military drills in Venezuela

Moscow [Russia], July 11 (ANI): Russia on Thursday said its military equipment will be part of military drills in Venezuela scheduled for July 24.

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:58 IST

Iranian vessels blocked British commercial vessels, says UK

London [UK], July 11 (ANI): The UK on Thursday confirmed that three Iranian vessels unsuccessfully tried to block the passage of a British commercial vessel through the Strait of Hormuz.

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:51 IST

North Korea amends Constitution to make Kim official head of state

Pyongyang [North Korea], July 11 (ANI): North Korea on Thursday amended its Constitution to declare Kim Jong-un as the official head of the state.

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:48 IST

Syria: 3 killed in shelling by militants

Latakia [Syria], July 11 (ANI): At least three civilians were killed in an attack carried out by militants in the Syrian province of Latakia on Wednesday.

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:45 IST

Pak businessman facing charges of defrauding US investors linked...

London [UK], July 11 (ANI): Pakistani businessman Arif Naqvi, who was arrested in the UK for defrauding US investors in April, has close ties with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 12:49 IST

US House to vote for further enhancing India-US defence cooperation

Washington [US], July 11 (ANI): The US House Committee on Wednesday made to order an amendment which will further enhance defence cooperation with India.

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 12:15 IST

IMF blames PTI, PML-N for Pak's economic crisis

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 11 : The International Monetary Fund has lashed out at ruling Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf for not adopting adequate policies to address the economic crisis in the country.

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 11:25 IST

US: Air Force clears senior official of sexual misconduct allegations

Washington [US], July 11 (ANI): The United States Air Force has cleared President Donald Trump's nominee for next vice-chairman of the joint chiefs of staff from allegations of sexual misconduct.

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:47 IST

What is the truth about Masood Azhar?

Rome [Italy], July 11 (ANI): Last 23rd June, a sleepy Sunday. A blast rocks the Emirates Military Hospital in Rawalpindi damaging also the surrounding buildings. People can see high flames rising from the hospital, glasses are shattered, the smokes rise high in the sky, police and army cars start t

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:35 IST

US-India trade talks: Assistant USTR Christopher Wilson to lead...

Washington [US], July 11 (ANI): US Trade Representative (USTR) officials will be arriving in New Delhi on Thursday to hold talks with their Indian counterparts on the issue of tariffs.

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 09:22 IST

US to probe France's plans to implement Digital Service Tax

Washington [US], July 11 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday launched an investigation into the French government's decision to implement Digital Service Tax (DST) which will "unfairly target" American companies.

