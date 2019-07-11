Major fire breaks out at Russian thermal power station, 8 injured

Moscow [Russia], July 11 (ANI): A major fire broke out on Thursday at a thermal power plant in the Russian city of Mytishchi near Moscow, injuring at least eight people.

Sputnik reported that the blaze started when the gas container in the facility caught fire.

One of the units of the plant has experienced an outage and stopped producing power, a source was quoted as saying.

"The accident occurred at Thermal Plant No. 27 (Severnaya), located in the village of Chelobityevo, in Mytishchi district of the Moscow Region. A large number of units of the Emergencies Ministry have been deployed to the site," the source told TASS news agency.

The emergency services reported that at least eight people have been injured. (ANI)

