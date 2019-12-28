Man arrested in east London on suspicions of terrorism offences

London [UK], Dec 28 (ANI): A 21-year-old man has been arrested in east London on suspicions of "the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism," the Metropolitan police said on Saturday.

The man, who has not been named, was arrested under Section 40 of the Terrorism Act 2000, according to a release by Metropolitan police.

"The 21-year-old man was arrested at a residential address in east London on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism under Section 40 (1) (b) Terrorism Act 2000," the statement read.

"He was detained under TACT and taken to a south London police station where he currently remains in police custody," it added.

Without providing further details, the statement said that the police are carrying out a search at an east London address as part of an ongoing investigation. (ANI)

