The Man Booker Prize.
The Man Booker Prize.

Margaret Atwood, Bernardine Evaristo jointly win 2019 Booker Prize

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:24 IST

London [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): Canadian writer Margaret Atwood and British author Bernardine Evaristowere were named the joint winners of the 2019 Booker Prize on Monday night here after the judges broke the rules and declared a tie.
Atwood became the fourth author to win the prize twice, this time for The Testaments, which is a sequel to her acclaimed work The Handmaid's Tail. The Testaments is the third sequel to have won the prize, following Pat Parker's The Ghost Road (1995) and Hilary Mantel' Bring Up the Bodies (2012).
Atwood last won the award in 2000 for her work The Blind Assassin. She had also been shortlisted for four of her other books, namely the Handmaid's Tale (1986), Cat's Eye (1989), Alias Grace (1996) and Oryx and Crake (2003).
Evaristo, who bagged the award for Girl, Woman, Other, became the first black woman to claim the prize since it began in 1969. The said work is her eighth novel.
"This ten-month process has been a wild adventure. In the room today we talked for five hours about books we love. Two novels we cannot compromise on. They are both phenomenal books that will delight readers and will resonate for ages to come," said the chair of the judges, Peter Florenc.
Girl, Woman, Other follows the lives and struggles of 12 very different characters. Mostly women, black and British, they tell the stories of their families, friends and lovers, across the country and through the years.
The Testaments is set more than fifteen years after the events of The Handmaid's Tale, in a time when while the theocratic regime of the Republic of Gilead maintains its grip on power, the signs of its ruin from within are evident.
The winners were chosen by a panel of five judges: Peter Florence (Chair), the founder and director of Hay Festival; Liz Calder, a former fiction publisher and editor; Xiaolu Guo, novelist, essayist and filmmaker; Afua Hirsch, writer, broadcaster and former barrister; and Joanna MacGregor, a concert pianist, conductor and composer.
The two works were chosen from 151 submitted books. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:02 IST

Statues of Christopher Columbus vandalized in California, Rhode Island

California [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): Amid calls for replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day, several statues of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus were vandalized with red paint in San Francisco and Providence, Rhode Island.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 07:16 IST

'Vice President referred on need to fight terrorism in all its...

Freetown [Sierra Leone], Oct 15 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during his visit to Sierra Leone referred on the need to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 06:21 IST

Trump authorises US Treasury, State Dept to sanction those...

Washington [US], Oct 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) signed an executive order authorising the Department of Treasury and the Department of State to consider and impose sanctions on individuals, entities, or associates of the Government of Turkey involved in actions that end

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 06:08 IST

Mexico: 14 policeman killed after being ambushed in Michoacan

Michoacan [Mexico], Oct 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Fourteen policemen were killed after being ambushed by 'alleged groups of armed people' in the municipality of Aguililla.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 04:18 IST

Margaret Atwood, Bernardine Evaristo jointly win Booker Prize...

London [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): Canadian writer Margaret Atwood and British author Bernardine Evaristo were on Monday (local time) announced as joint winners of 2019 Booker Prize.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 03:18 IST

Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana's Pak tour style but with a twist

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 : As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Pakistan on their five-day visit, what struck many was the choice of Kate Middleton's attire.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 03:01 IST

Vice President Naidu departs for New Delhi after concluding...

Freetown [Sierra Leone], Oct 15 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday (local time) departed for New Delhi from Sierra Leone concluding his five-day visit to Union of Comoros and Sierra Leone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 01:22 IST

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive on five-day visit to Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 (ANI): Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Pakistan on Monday evening for a five-day visit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:11 IST

Pakistan likely to be in FATF Dark Grey list

Paris [France], Oct 15 (ANI):The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is likely to take strong action on Pakistan given its inadequate performance on terror financing and has managed to pass in only 6 of the 27 items, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:51 IST

Nobel Prize is for entire movement, says Prof Abhijit Banerjee

Cambridge [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): After winning the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, Indian-origin economist Prof Abhijit Banerjee on Monday said the Prize is for the entire movement, which will "bring the message of policy-based on evidence and hard thinking to many other places as well."

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 22:37 IST

Economic partnership key pillar of India-Netherlands bilateral...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The economic partnership between India and the Netherlands is the key pillar of the bilateral relationship between two countries, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday, while calling on the Dutch companies to "partner with India in its growth story."

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:11 IST

Kurdish forces could be releasing imprisoned IS terrorists to...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump said on Monday that the Kurdish forces could be releasing imprisoned Islamic State terrorists to make Washington remain involved in northeastern Syria.

Read More
iocl