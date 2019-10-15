Margaret Atwood, Bernardine Evaristo jointly win Booker Prize 2019 as jury breaks rules

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution is the country's internal matter, Syrian envoy to New Delhi Riad Abbas said on Monday, adding that any government in the world has the right to do what it deems fit to protect its citizens.