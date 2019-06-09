Massive fire breaks out in eastern London

London [UK], Jun 9 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a block of luxury flats in eastern London on Sunday.

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters are currently at the scene of the incident to douse the blaze, said London Fire Brigade (LFB).

There have been no reports of any casualties or injuries yet. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The blaze took hold from the ground to the sixth floor of the building situated in De Pass Gardens, Barking, at around 3:30 pm (local time).

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

