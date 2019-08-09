Massive power cuts reported in large parts of London

London [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): Massive power cuts were reported across large parts of London and South-Eastern England following a suspected failure in Britain's National Grid network on Friday evening (local time).

"We're aware of a power cut affecting a large area of London and South East. We believe this is due to a failure to National Grid's network, which is affecting our customers," UK Power Networks tweeted.

UK_power_tweet.JPG"itemprop="image"class="img-responsive"alt="" />

Transport for London (TfL) told CNN that parts of its train network were affected following the power outage on Friday evening, but power had later been restored and service was expected to be back shortly. (ANI)

