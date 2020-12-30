McConnell says US Senate will vote to override Trump veto of Defense Bill

Washington DC [US], December 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Senate will vote on Wednesday to override President Donald Trump's veto of the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said during remarks on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, a bipartisan supermajority in the House voted to re-approve the conference report of this must-pass legislation," McConnell said. "Today, the Senate will set up a final vote for Wednesday for this chamber to follow suit."

McConnell urged his colleagues in the Senate to support passing the NDAA.



On Monday, the House of Representatives voted 322-87 to override Trump's veto of the NDAA.

McConnell did not schedule a vote for the bill to increase stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000, but he mentioned the Senate this week would "begin a process" to consider the legislation along with other policies Trump wants to change, including the repeal of Section 230, which protects tech companies from liability for restricting or censoring third-party content online.

McConnell blocked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's effort to hold an immediate vote on the legislation to increase the stimulus payments. (ANI/Sputnik)

