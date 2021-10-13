Meenakashi Lekhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Serbia

Belgrade [Serbia], October 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Meenakashi Lekhi on Wednesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sava Quay situated at Gandhi Street in Belgrade, Serbia.

"Paid floral tributes at the bust of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi at Sava Quay situated at Gandhi Street in Belgrade, Serbia," Meenakashi Lekhi tweeted.



Earlier on Tuesday, Lekhi met with Serbia's Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Tatjana Matic, and discussed trade and investment ties. Both the leaders discussed ways and means to realize the full potential of the trade and investment ties between India and Sarbia.

Meanwhile, on Monday, she took part in the High-level Commemorative Meeting to mark the 60th Anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Serbia.

The first NAM Conference was held in Belgrade in 1961 and it provides an opportunity to reflect on how the Movement can respond to complex global challenges more effectively, guided by its founding principles of mutual respect, solidarity and cooperation. (ANI)

